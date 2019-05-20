Paul Gilbert Shares Funky New Track, “A Herd of Turtles”

Paul Gilbert has shared the video for his new song, “A Herd of Turtles.” The track comes off his recently-released album, Behold Electric Guitar. You can check it out above.

Said Gilbert about the track, “I waited until the end of the Behold Electric Guitar recording sessions to record ‘A Herd of Turtles,’ as I knew the unusual arrangement might raise some eyebrows. But as I had hoped, the band, my producer John Cuniberti and I were a tight musical unit by that time, so I knew that a wild experiment might have a chance.

“'A Herd of Turtles' is the only song on Behold Electric Guitar that is not strictly instrumental. But instead of singing, I am reciting a poem. My poem is about overcoming challenges. The turtles want to escape a tedious lifestyle. The rabbits want not to be eaten by the fox. And the musician (me!) wants to find a way to play music, even when faced with severe hearing loss. In my poem, we all find a way.

“I tried reading the poem in my normal speaking voice, and it just didn’t feel right. My instincts told me that ‘Ringo’ was the solution. And after I put myself in a Liverpudlian frame of mind (and voice), everything worked much better.

“The music is the most relentless rhythm groove I could think of. Normally, I can get through a whole show with one guitar pick. But this song destroys a pick in three minutes!

"On a more serious note, my challenges with hearing loss are certainly an interesting journey. The surprising upside is that my difficulties in hearing have motivated me to know my guitar fretboard better. My playing has become much more melodic and intentional as a result. My ‘Inner Melodic Generator’ is the best that’s it has has ever been! As I say in the poem, ‘I listen to the music that I can hear inside.’ ”

Gilbert also recently announced North American tour dates in support of Behold Electric Guitar. The outing kicks off May 25 in Denver and wraps June 30 in Portland, Oregon.

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Paul Gilbert North American tour dates:

5/25 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater

5/26 Lawrence, KS Bottleneck

5/28 Chicago, IL Reggie’s Rock Club

5/29 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

5/30 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

5/31 Westland, MI The Token Lounge

6/01 Toronto, CAN Rockpile West

6/02 Cleveland, OH Music Box Supper Club

6/05 Pittsburgh, PA The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

6/06 Ardmore, PA The Ardmore Music Hall

6/07 Gaithersburg, MD Union Jack’s Rio

6/08 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance

6/09 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage

6/11-13 New York, NY Iridium Jazz Club

6/14 Falls Church, VA The State Theatre

6/16 Atlanta, GA City Winery

6/17 Nashville, TN City Winery

6/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

6/21 The Woodlands, TX Dosey Doe

6/22 Austin, TX The Parish

6/23 Lubbock, TX Jake’s Sports Café

6/26 Scottsdale, AZ BLK Live

6/27 West Hollywood, CA Whiskey A Go Go

6/28 Las Vegas, NV Counts Vamp’d

6/30 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater