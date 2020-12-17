Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin tease all-new Beatles documentary

Paul McCartney and veteran producer Rick Rubin have revealed details of a brand-new retrospective “documentary event”, exploring the music and history of the Beatles.

A black-and-white teaser trailer for the project has been released via Macca's YouTube channel, showing the pair hanging out in the studio, listening to hits like Come Together, as well as waxing lyrical on the band's legacy.

“We realized we were writing songs that were memorable, not because we wanted them to be memorable, but because we had to remember them,” McCartney jokingly tells Rubin in the clip.

As reported by Deadline, the documentary series will comprise six parts, and will be co-produced by Frank Marshall, who recently worked on HBO’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

The description on the YouTube teaser trailer reads, “Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin – A forthcoming documentary event. Coming Soon.” No release date has been confirmed as of yet, but fans can prepare for an all-new insight into the Liverpudlian pop-rock powerhouse.

McCartney is gearing up to release McCartney III – the long-awaited follow-up to 1980's McCartney II – this Friday (December 18). In true Macca fashion, he wrote and recorded all instruments on the album.