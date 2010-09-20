Paul McCartney and Wings To Reissue Legendary Album

Paul McCartney & Wings’ iconic record Band on the Run will be re-released on November 2, 2010. The Grammy-winning album—originally released in December of 1973—yielded the worldwide hit “Jet,” becoming Wings’ most successful album ever.

Paul McCartney personally supervised all aspects of the Band on the Run reissue. The remastering work was done at Abbey Road using the same team who recently remastered the complete Beatles’ catalog.

Band on the Run will be available in a variety of formats originating with the single disc digitally remastered nine-track standard edition. The three disc (two CD, one DVD) special edition features nine bonus audio tracks (including “Helen Wheels”), rare footage of the McCartneys in Lagos and behind-the-scenes at the album cover shoot, original Band on the Run promotional video clips and the One Hand Clapping television special (highlighted by studio performances filmed at Abbey Road in 1974) all with beautifully enhanced packaging. Collectors will be especially thrilled by the four disc (threeCD, one DVD) deluxe edition which adds an extraordinary 120-page hard bound book containing many unseen and unpublished photos by Linda McCartney and Clive Arrowsmith, album and single artwork, downloadable hi-res audio versions of the remastered album and bonus audio tracks, a full history of the album complete with a new interview with Paul and expanded track by track information for all four discs. The deluxe edition also includes a special Band on the Run audio documentary (originally produced for the 25th Anniversary edition). The original remastered album and bonus audio content will also be issued in a double 180gm audiophile vinyl edition that comes with an MP3 download of all 18 tracks. Lastly, the standard and deluxe versions of Band on the Run will be available digitally worldwide.

Band on the Run 2010 Track List:

Remastered album:

1. Band on the Run

2. Jet

3. Bluebird

4. Mrs. Vandebilt

5. Let Me Roll It

6. Mamunia

7. No Words

8. Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)

9. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

Bonus Audio Tracks:

1. Helen Wheels

2. Country Dreamer

3. Bluebird*

4. Jet*

5. Let Me Roll It*

6. Band on the Run*

7. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five*

8. Country Dreamer*

9. Zoo Gang

* from One Hand Clapping

Audio Documentary:

Remastered documentary disc originally produced for the 25th Anniversary release of Band on the Run. Featuring interview contributions from Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, Denny Laine, Geoff Emerick, Tony Visconti, Al Coury, Clive Arrowsmith, James Coburn, John Conteh, Kenny Lynch, Michael Parkinson, Christopher Lee, Clement Freud and Dustin Hoffman.

DVD

1. Band on the Run Music Video

2. Mamunia Music Video

3. Album Promo (featuring Band on the Run, Mrs Vandebilt, Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five, Bluebird)

4. Helen Wheels Music Video

5. Wings In Lagos

6. Osterley Park

7. One Hand Clapping