Paul McCartney Announces Free iTunes Streaming Event Thursday, Live from Capitol Studios

Paul McCartney will commemorate the release of his new album, Kisses On The Bottom, with a free streaming performance that takes place 7 p.m. PST Thursday, February 9, from Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, where much of the new album was recorded.

Fans can watch the show for free through iTunes.

Kisses On The Bottom, which comes out Tuesday, February 7, via Hear Music/Concord, is a collection of standards McCartney grew up listening to, plus two new McCartney compositions -- "My Valentine" and "Only Our Hearts" (which feature guest turns, respectively, from Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder).

Recorded with the aid of Tommy LiPuma and Diana Krall and her band -- who will back McCartney for the Capitol live-stream event -- Kisses On The Bottom is a personal journey through songs that, in some cases, a young McCartney first heard his father perform on the family piano.

No band made a bigger mark on rock and roll in the 20th century than the Beatles. Check out our "Guitar Legends: The Beatles" issue at the Guitar World Online Store.

Photo: Bob Gannon