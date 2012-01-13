Paul McCartney Considers Starting Sightseeing Production in Liverpool

Paul McCartney has announced his interest in starting a sightseeing business in The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, England.

McCartney said he “wants to give something back to the locals” of Liverpool in the form of a special sightseeing production.

“I would really love to start a sightseeing business,” he said, according to the Winnipeg Free Press. "I have my own magical mystery tours of the city, my own special route I go on and I think other people would love it, too. I want to give something back to the locals.”

McCartney's new album, Kisses on the Bottom, comes out February 7 and features Eric Clapton on two tracks.

Photo: Bob Gannon