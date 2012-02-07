Paul McCartney, Elton John to Perform at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert in June

Hear ye, hear ye: Two beloved knights of England shall perform for their venerable queen.

In this case, the knights are Sirs Paul McCartney and Elton John, and the queen is, well, the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty shall be celebrating her Diamond Jubilee (60 years on the throne) this June, and a star-studded concert will be just part of the festivities.

Besides McCartney and Elton John, the lineup includes Welsh crooner Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, Annie Lennox, Cliff Richard, Jessie J, boy band JLS and singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Princes William and Prince Harry requested artists to perform in front of an audience of more than 10,000, including the queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the royal family.

The concert will take place June 4 in London with McCartney as the headliner.

McCartney's new album, Kisses On The Bottom, is out today.

No band made a bigger mark on rock and roll in the 20th century than the Beatles. Check out our "Guitar Legends: The Beatles" issue at the Guitar World Online Store.

Photo: Bob Gannon