Paul McCartney to Make His Yankee Stadium Debut on July 15

Paul McCartney has confirmed the date and venue of his return to New York City: July 15 at Yankee Stadium. The show -- his debut appearance at the Bronx home of the New York Yankees -- will kick off his 2011 On The Run tour.

The general on-sale time and date is 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. McCartney seems to enjoy visiting the Big Apple in mid-July. The concerts that went on to become the Grammy-winning Good Evening New York City CD and DVD were recorded at Citi Field in New York July 17, 18 and 21, 2009. McCartney will be backed by Paul "Wix" Wickens (keyboards, guitar, percussion, harmonica, backing vocals), Rusty Anderson (guitar, backing vocals), Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums, backing vocals) and Brian Ray (guitar, bass, backing vocals).

Having played some three dozen shows to more than 1,000,000 fans during last year's Up and Coming Tour, McCartney has been drawing arguably the most enthusiastic audiences and critical notices of the beloved Beatles, Wings-man and solo artist's peerless near-50-year career, including: "In concert, however, even at 67 years old, McCartney is more like Superman.

Watching him perform 40 vocally demanding songs over nearly three hours Saturday night ... one could only wonder: How does he do it?" -- MIAMI HERALD McCartney kicked off his 2011 live agenda last month with his first-ever show in Peru, his first Chilean gig since 1993, and two blockbuster shows at Rio de Janeiro's Estadio Olimpico Joao Havelange, which also resulted in the first ever concert to be broadcast live on the internet throughout Latin America.