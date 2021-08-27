Kiss cancel Pennsylvania show after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the band’s forthcoming show in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed.

Stanley first broke the news on Twitter, responding to incorrect rumors that he was in ICU and reassuring fans that he was “fine”.

PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.August 26, 2021 See more

The frontman then followed up, explaining he had been suffering from “flu-like symptoms” and had received multiple negative tests, before finally testing positive on the afternoon of August 26.

A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.August 27, 2021 See more

The rest of the band and crew have reportedly tested negative. A later press release confirmed the postponement of the band’s show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania tonight (August 27) and reiterated that all of the band and crew, including Paul Stanley, are fully vaccinated.

At the time of writing, there has been no further update issued about other tour dates, though in the press release the band promise the information will be made available “ASAP”.

The band had been playing the shows as part of their farewell End Of The Road world tour, which first began in January 2019 and had already been postponed due to the pandemic.

For more information, keep a close eye on the official Kiss site.