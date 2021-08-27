Trending

Kiss cancel Pennsylvania show after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID

By

Frontman reportedly doing well as the band reiterate that the whole touring party is double-vaccinated

Paul Stanley of Kiss
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the band’s forthcoming show in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed.

Stanley first broke the news on Twitter, responding to incorrect rumors that he was in ICU and reassuring fans that he was “fine”.

See more

The frontman then followed up, explaining he had been suffering from “flu-like symptoms” and had received multiple negative tests, before finally testing positive on the afternoon of August 26.

See more

The rest of the band and crew have reportedly tested negative. A later press release confirmed the postponement of the band’s show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania tonight (August 27) and reiterated that all of the band and crew, including Paul Stanley, are fully vaccinated.

At the time of writing, there has been no further update issued about other tour dates, though in the press release the band promise the information will be made available “ASAP”. 

The band had been playing the shows as part of their farewell End Of The Road world tour, which first began in January 2019 and had already been postponed due to the pandemic.

For more information, keep a close eye on the official Kiss site.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.