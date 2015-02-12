Paul Weller Premieres "White Sky" Music Video, Announces North American Tour

Paul Weller will release a new studio album, Saturns Pattern, May 12 via Warner Bros./Parlophone.

The album was recorded in Weller's own Black Barn Studio and produced by Jan "Stan" Kybert (Oasis, Bjork, Massive Attack, etc.).

Weller and Kybert worked together on Sonik Kicks (2012), As Is Now (2005), Studio 150 (2004) and Illumination (2002).

Saturns Pattern features a nine-song cycle of futuristic sounds and styles. The album features Ben Gordelier (drums), Andy Crofts (keyboards, backing vocals) and Steve Cradock (guitar). Other guests include guitarists Josh McClorey of the Strypes and Steve Brookes, with whom Weller formed the short-lived original lineup of the Jam in 1972.

"It's a little bit of a leap into the unknown really," Weller says. "I don't know where it will take me ... It's got a lot of movement to it. I think it's going to be a bit of an inspiration to people." You can check out one of the tracks, "White Sky," below.

For more about Weller, visit paulweller.com.

Saturns Pattern Track Listing:

01. White Sky

02. Saturns Pattern

03. Going My Way

04. Long Time

05. Pick It Up

06. I'm Where I Should Be

07. Phoenix

08. In The Car...

09. These City Streets

Weller will tour the U.K. and Europe in March and April. He'll return for a tour of the East Coast and Midwest in June.

June 9 Washington D.C. 9.30 Club

June 10 Philadelphia, Union Transfer

June 12 New York, Terminal 5

June 13 Boston Paradise Rock Club

June 14 Clifton Park (Albany), NY Upstate Music Hall

June 15 Toronto, ONT. Can. Danforth Music Hall

June 17 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

June 18 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

June 19 Pittsburgh, PA Mr Smalls Theatre

June 20 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg