Pelican Announce New EP

Instrumental rock band Pelican have announced the release of their first new material in two years, an EP titled Ataraxia/Taraxis.

According to an official press release: "With members now residing in separate cities, the EP represents a new chapter in the band’s evolution with a re-energized focus on composition and the utilization of the recording studio as a creative tool in the songwriting process, yielding one of the most diverse efforts in the band’s prolific discography."

The follow-up to 2009's What We All Come To Need, Ataraxia/Taraxis will be released April 10 via Southern Lord.