Weekly Music Roundup: January 27, 2012

This week saw more hype leading up to Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, with three clips of new songs appearing online (four if you count a preview on Amazon.com.) We've also got new tracks from Adrian Smith's Primal Rock Rebellion, Soulfy, Pelican and Korpiklaani.

As usual, we debuted some new music on GuitarWorld.com as well, and you can listen to "The Blessed Void" from All Pigs Must Die here and the new album from Beyond the Bridge, The Old Man and the Spirit, here.

Also, you can check out the full stream of Lamb of God's Resolutionhere and the Scorpions' Comeblackhere.

Van Halen, "Blood and Fire" (clip)

Van Halen, "Stay Frosty" (clip)

Van Halen, "China Town" (clip)

Primal Rock Rebellion, "No Place Like Home"

Korpiklaani, "Metsälle"

Soulfly, "World Scum"

Pelican, "Lathe Biosas"

Cheap Girls, "Communication Blues"

Primitive Weapons, "Quitters Anthem"

Psycroptic, "Throne of Kings"

Crippled Black Phoenix, "A Letter Concerning Dogheads"

El Caco, "Hatred"

Cancer Bats, "Old Blood"

Alcest, "Faiseurs De Mondes"

Diamond Doves, "Eat Your Heart Out"

Revocation, "Surprise! You're Dead!" (Faith No More cover)

Goatwhore, "When Steel And Bone Meet"