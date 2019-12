Chicago-based instrumental rockers Pelican are now streaming a new track, "Lathe Biosas," online. You can listen to the song below, or download it here, courtesy of Spin.

"Lathe Biosas" -- which is Greek for "live unnoticed" and refers to the principle of seclusion in Epicurean philosophy -- comes from the band's upcoming EP, Atraxia/Taraxis, which is out on April 10.

