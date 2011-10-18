Periphery Announce New Guitarist

When last we spoke with Periphery's Misha Mansoor, he revealed that longtime friend Mark Holcomb would be filling in for the band's Frak the Gods tour.

While initially reluctant to speculate on Holcomb -- or anyone -- becoming a full member of the band, Periphery have now confirmed that Mark is now a full-time member of the band.

On Holcomb's newfound status with the band, Misha Mansoor had this to say: "We are happy to announce that Mark Holcomb (Haunted Shores) will be joining the Periphery ranks as a full time guitarist! He toured with with us our headlining run of Australia, our Frak The Gods US headliner and our 2 shows opening for Dream Theater, and we feel that we have found a perfect fit for us both live and in the studio. We are extremely excited to have him on board, and cant wait to show you all the cool new music we have been working on together! Since we made arrangements for the tour before Mark was inducted, our good friend Nolly (Red Seas Fire) will be filling in on the European tour opening for Dream Theater. However that will be the last tour we do with a fill-in guitarist, as Mark will join on full time after that!"