Periphery Part Ways With Guitarist Alex Bois

Maryland's Periphery have parted ways with long-time guitarist Alex Bois. An official statements from the band reads:

"We have some sad news to share. Alex Bois and Periphery have decided to part ways. This is truly a sad day for Periphery, because Alex has been with us since the beginning, and he is like a brother to us. We're going to do everything we can to make the most out of this unfortunate situation, and soldier on like we always have in the past when faced with setbacks."

"In regards to all of our upcoming shows and tours, worry not! We will have special guest artists filling in for Alex, so our touring plans will not be changing whatsoever."

"Throughout all of this, we really appreciate your support and understanding."

Periphery will embark on the Frak The Gods tour in September with the Human Abstract, Textures and the Contortionist.