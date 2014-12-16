Periphery Premiere New Song, "22 Faces"

Periphery have premiered another song off their upcoming double concept record, Juggernaut, which is being released across two albums, Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

You can check out "22 Faces" below.

Periphery singer Spencer Sotelo calls "22 Faces" "a very schizophrenic track in nature as far as the structure and instrumentation goes. One minute it is ambient and pretty, and the next minute it is assaulting you from every which way.

The new albums, which will be released January 27 via Sumerian Records, features some of the band's most accessible music.