Periphery Release New Music Video for "Scarlet"

Since their inception, Periphery have strived to push boundaries through their art — both musically and visually.

Once again, by teaming up with forward-thinking visual effects dynamo Wes Richardson, they've reached a new pinnacle with their new music video for the track “Scarlet.”

The clip, which you can check out below, brings a fresh and exciting concept to the masses with breathtaking visuals and a dynamic storyboard.

“We were so happy with how the 'Make Total Destroy' video came out that we knew we would have to do our next video with Wes Richardson," Misha Mansoor says. "We told him we wanted to do something completely different from anything we had done or seen in the past, and boy did he deliver. This new video is the bee's knees and the cat's pajamas!”

Periphery are touring as direct support to Deftones March 8 to 30. Visit their Facebook page to view all dates.