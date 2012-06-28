Periphery Streaming Entire New Album

One of progressive metal's most highly anticipated summer releases is now streaming in its entirety online. You can listen to all of Periphery's sophomore album, Periphery II, via the YouTube clip below.

"After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months, we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some," guitarist Mark Holcomb recently told us. "Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

Stay tuned for the premiere of the official music video for "Make Total Destroy" this Monday on Guitar World.

Periphery II is out July 3 via Sumerian Records.