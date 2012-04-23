Pete Townshend Autobiography, 'Who I Am: A Memoir,' Available for Pre-Order

Who I Am: A Memoir, the autobiography of The Who's Pete Townshend, is now available for pre-order in the US and UK.

The cover art also was posted over the weekend and can be seen at left.

The 400-page hardcover book, which follows Townshend's life from childhood, through the heyday of The Who and into the present, isn't scheduled for publication until October 8 in the US via Harper (October 11 in the UK).

For more about the book, plus several pre-order links for residents of the US and UK, head to The Who's Facebook page.