Pete Townshend to Receive Les Paul Award at 28th Annual TEC Awards

Pete Townshend of The Who will be presented with the Les Paul Award at the 28th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards. The TEC Awards will take place Friday, January 25, at the Anaheim Hilton during the 2013 NAMM Show.

The Les Paul Award, which was named in honor of the late Les Paul, is presented annually to creative individuals and institutions in the music industry. Les Paul's son, Russ, will present Pete Townshend with the award.

Past recipients of the award include Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and Al Kooper.

According to Michael Braunstein, executive director of the Les Paul Foundation, “Pete Townshend personifies guitar wizardry and technical prowess in studio and live music performance. He is a true original and a natural choice for the Les Paul Award honor.”

For more about the award, visit tecfoundation.com.