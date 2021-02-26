Peter Frampton reimagines Roxy Music’s Avalon in latest single from upcoming instrumental album

As the release date for Peter Frampton’s upcoming instrumental cover album rapidly approaches, the electric guitar great has shared the latest track from the highly anticipated Frampton Forgets the Words – a cover of Roxy Music’s Avalon.

Frampton’s take on the track, which you can listen to above, sees the legendary axeman pick up a Gibson ES335 to offer up a tasty instrumental reimagining of Roxy Music's 1982 hit.

Avalon follows up Frampton’s rendition of Radiohead’s Reckoner, which was released last month as the album’s lead single.

“This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music. My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love," Frampton explains. "These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music.”

On Avalon's inclusion, said Frampton, “The original is such a perfect piece of music. I really wanted to get as close to the vocal inflection as I could and I think I almost did it!”

“It’s a sexy kind of guitar sound, like Bryan Ferry’s vocal,” he continued. “I’m very proud of it.”

The rest of the album, which also boasts covers of David Bowie and Lenny Kravitz hits, is available for preorder now ahead of its release on April 23.