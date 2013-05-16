Peter Frampton’s Guitar Circus Tour, with Robert Cray, Steve Lukather and Sonny Landreth, Starts May 28

Following the success of his 2011/2012 world tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of Frampton Comes Alive!, Peter Frampton is back on the road with Frampton’s Guitar Circus, which kicks off May 28.

Frampton will perform dates with Robert Cray, including Nashville, New York City and Austin. In July, Steve Lukather and Kenny Wayne Shepherd will open the show, performing in cities including San Antonio and Minneapolis. In August, Frampton will travel through Atlanta; Washington, DC; Los Angeles and more with Sonny Landreth opening the show, followed by B.B. King.

The tour will feature Frampton performing with friends, celebrated guitarists and other special guests, including Steve Cropper, Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), Shepherd, Vince Gill, David Hidalgo (Los Lobos), Davy Knowles, Robert McGuinn, Richard Thompson, Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Vinnie Moore (UFO) and Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick).

Each night on the tour, Frampton’s set will be recorded and subsequently sold as a download. Check out the complete schedule below.

VIP ticket packages, including preferred seating and exclusive merchandise, will be available. For details, visit frampton.com.

Perter Frampton Tour Dates

*with Robert Cray

† with Sonny Landreth

‡ with Kenny Wayne Shepherd

§ with Steve Lukather

** with BB King