Peter Frampton’s Guitar Circus Tour, with Robert Cray, Steve Lukather and Sonny Landreth, Starts May 28

Following the success of his 2011/2012 world tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of Frampton Comes Alive!, Peter Frampton is back on the road with Frampton’s Guitar Circus, which kicks off May 28.
Frampton will perform dates with Robert Cray, including Nashville, New York City and Austin. In July, Steve Lukather and Kenny Wayne Shepherd will open the show, performing in cities including San Antonio and Minneapolis. In August, Frampton will travel through Atlanta; Washington, DC; Los Angeles and more with Sonny Landreth opening the show, followed by B.B. King.
The tour will feature Frampton performing with friends, celebrated guitarists and other special guests, including Steve Cropper, Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), Shepherd, Vince Gill, David Hidalgo (Los Lobos), Davy Knowles, Robert McGuinn, Richard Thompson, Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Vinnie Moore (UFO) and Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick).
Each night on the tour, Frampton’s set will be recorded and subsequently sold as a download. Check out the complete schedule below.
VIP ticket packages, including preferred seating and exclusive merchandise, will be available. For details, visit frampton.com.
Perter Frampton Tour Dates
*with Robert Cray
† with Sonny Landreth
‡ with Kenny Wayne Shepherd
§ with Steve Lukather
** with BB King
- May 28 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*
- May 31 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock*
- June 1 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre*
- June 2 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall*
- June 5 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre*
- June 7 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
- June 8 Midland, TX Wagner Noel PAC*
- June 9 Houston, TX Arena Theater*
- June 11 St. Charles, MO Family Arena*
- June 13 Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesars*
- June 14 Rama, ON Casino Rama*
- June 15 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*
- June 17 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens Amphitheater*
- June 19 Indianapolis, IN The Lawn at White River State*
- June 20 Columbus, OH The LC Pavilion*
- June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*
- June 23 Huntington, NY The Paramount*
- June 24 Lancaster, PA American Music Theater*
- June 27 New York, NY Beacon Theater*
- June 28 Rochester, NY Rochester Jazz Festival*
- June 30 Webster, MA Indian Ranch†
- July 10 Glen Allen, VA Innsbrook Pavilion‡
- July 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Events Center§
- July 14 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theater‡
- July 16 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Theater§
- July 19 Quapaw, OK Downstream Casino§
- July 20 Dubuque, IA Diamond Jo Casino§
- July 21 Minneapolis, MN State Theater‡
- July 23 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center
- July 26 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino‡
- July 27 Manson, WA Mill Bay Casino
- July 28 Marysville, WA Tulalip Resort Casino‡
- August 5 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest
- August 7 Simsbury, CT PAC - Simsbury Meadows†
- August 8 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion†**
- August 10 Atlantic City, NJ Trump Taj Mahal†**
- August 11 Vienna, VA Filene Center**
- August 13 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater†**
- August 14 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend†**
- August 16 Aurora, IL RiverEdge Park†**
- August 17 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Hotel & Casino†**
- August 18 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center†**
- August 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater†**
- August 21 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Casino†**
- August 23 Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas Hotel & Casino**
- August 24 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre†**
- August 25 San Diego, CA Civic Theatre†**
- August 28 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery**
- August 30 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort**
- August 31 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheater†**