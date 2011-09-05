Phil Anselmo on New Down Album, Pantera

Phil Anselmo recently caught up with the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner to discuss the progress on Down's upcoming album -- or series of Four EPs -- along with the departure of Rex Brown, Pantera, and more. You can check out an excerpt below thanks to Blabbermouth.net.

"We have between six and eight new songs in the can. I think there's probably some fine-tuning that needs to happen. I think that I need to get on the fucking ball when it comes to writing some lyrics. Other than that, the song structures are there, and I know that there's commitment within the band to start laying out the basics — going to the studio, laying the drums out and building the songs. We would love to have this new stuff out, I figure, no later than the very, very beginning of next year."

You can read more here, and watch the full interview below.