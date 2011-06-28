Down to Release Four EPs Instead of New Album

Instead of releasing a new full-length album, Down guitarist Kirk Windstein has told Radio Metal that the band will instead be releasing four separate EPs over the course of the next two years.

"We're going to do four EPs, and they'll all be different," Windstein said. "We have many elements to our sound, so each one will have its own characteristics. Like, for example, this one we're writing right now and are about to start recording will be really hard, with heavy Down stuff. Then we'll have a mellow one, then a doom one — you know, slower and doomy stuff. A little bit of everything."

As to why the band are going with four EPs as opposed to a full album, Windstein had this to say: "The record industry sucks so bad. Nobody buys anything. We're trying to do something different, making it cheaper to buy. People want stuff for free! So six songs, it's cheaper to buy. Same thing for downloading; it will be cheaper to download. Nobody wants to go to the record store and buy stuff anymore. So we're just trying to mix it up and do something different. It will be released on physical EP and digitally as well."

As previously reported, the band recently parted ways with bassist Rex Brown.