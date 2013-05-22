Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Announce "Technicians of Distortion" North American Tour

Philip H. Anselmo will hit the road for his first-ever solo tour, "Technicians of Distortion," which kicks off July 31 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On this tour, Anselmo will be joined by his band, The Illegals (guitarist Marzi Montazeri, bassist Steve Taylor and drummer Jose Manual Gonzalez). Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 23. Visit TheHousecoreRecords.com/ > ARTISTS for ticketing information.

Technicians of Distortion is in support of Anselmo's upcoming solo release, Walk Through Exits Only, due out July 16 (Housecore Records/Megaforce) and will take the group to 16 markets over a three-week period. Warbeast, who are signed to Anselmo's Housecore Record label and just released their new album Destroy (produced by Anselmo), along with industrial-doom and drone-metal one-man band Author and Punisher, will provide support on all dates.

"It is an incredible pleasure to do my first solo tour with my brothers in Warbeast and to introduce the mighty Author and Punisher to the extreme-music audience properly," Anselmo said. "This is a killer program of insane variety, so come out and support the gigs!"

Fans can expect a hardcore, stripped-down production that is focused on a set list that will include all songs on Walk Through Exits Only, as well as lots of extras.

With one additional date to be announced, the confirmed itinerary for the Technicians of Distortion tour is as follows:

JULY

31 Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

AUGUST

2 Wooly's, Des Moines, IA

3 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

4 House of Blues, Chicago, IL

6 House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

7 The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI

9 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

10 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT Canada

11 Heavy MTL Festival, Montreal, QC Canada

13 The Palladium, Worcester, MA

14 Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY

16 Best Buy Theatre, New York, NY

17 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

18 The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

20 The Masquerade - Heaven Stage, Atlanta, GA