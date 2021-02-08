Phoebe Bridgers laughs off SNL guitar smash fail: "Danelectro told me they're hard to break"

After Phoebe Bridgers went full Pete Townshend and smashed up her electric guitar on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, the indie-rock powerhouse shrugged off criticism and revealed she had previously received Danelectro's seal of approval.

Smashing guitars is nothing new (Image credit: Phoebe Bridgers / Instagram) So why are people so rattled by Phoebe Bridgers' SNL performance?

Bridgers performed a two-song set on SNL at the weekend, ending her performance of I Know the End – which also played host to a killer solo from co-guitarist Harrison Whitford – by smashing up her Danelectro Dano '56 baritone guitar.

Sparks literally began to fly as Bridgers brought the Dano '56 down on top of a floor monitor, which seemed to take more damage than the guitar itself.

In fact, the electric seemed to escape the ordeal relatively unscathed. The same can't be said for the monitor, which took the brunt of the damage.

No actual monitors were harmed in the making of the performance, however, as Bridgers revealed: "they made me a fake one to break".

After her performance, Bridgers took to twitter to reveal that she had informed Danelectro of her Kurt Cobain-inspired intentions, and that she received the "go ahead" from the guitar maker to set the stage alight with her antics.

I told danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to breakFebruary 7, 2021

In response to those who (for some reason) did not approve of her guitar-smashing, Bridgers said: "I told Danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they're hard to break."

A number of Twitter users leapt to Bridgers' defense, with Phoebe herself retweeting a string of humorous tweets that laughed off negative criticism.

Popular internet personality Drew Gooden tweeted: "I am so disappointed in Phoebe. There are millions of hungry kids out there who would have loved to eat that guitar. And now no one can eat it. I can't stop crying."

I am so disappointed in Phoebe. There are millions of hungry kids out there who would have loved to eat that guitar. And now no one can eat it. I can’t stop crying. https://t.co/x3qBzAP8qVFebruary 7, 2021

In a slightly tamer performance, Bridgers also offered up a live rendition of Kyoto earlier in the program wielding her oh-so-pointy BC Rich Warlock, which the indie-rock star recently used in a surprise live performance at Red Rock's Unpaused.

Not long after her appearance on SNL, Bridgers' most recent album Punisher re-entered the top 20 on iTunes in the US.