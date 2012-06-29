Photos: Gary Clark Jr. at Orion Music + More 2012

One of the more memorable sets at this year's Orion Music + More festival was a rip-roaring showcase of Austin guitarist Gark Clark Jr.'s fierce brand of blues on Sunday.

Clark was introduced by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who in a recent interview with Guitar World called Gary a "tremendous guitar player." Hammett then proceeded to sit ringside for all of Clark's performance, taking in the set along with a couple thousand others at Orion's Fuel Stage.

You can read a full recap of the weekend's festivities here and check out a gallery of Gary Clark Jr.'s Sunday set at Orion below.