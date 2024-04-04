“I got made fun of because I walked in proud with an Ibanez Blazer and a solid-state Crate amp”: Gary Clark Jr. says he was mocked at early club gigs for using entry-level shred guitar gear

By Matt Parker
published

The guitar hero says he soon learned that shred players were not welcomed at the city’s esteemed blues venues

Gary Clark Jr. 2024
Every guitarist has, at some point in their playing career, encountered some form of tonal or technique snobbery, and it seems that the A-listers are no exception: as Gary Clark Jr. explains in his new cover feature for Guitar Player.

The Austin-raised guitar hero famously cut his teeth in the city’s blues clubs. However, he says he also started out with a more shreddy set of influences, but found that the same club scene was far less accepting of that side of his playing, and also his gear.

