Photos: Suicidal Tendencies at Orion Music + More 2012

One of the highlights of Day 1 of the first-annual Orion Music + More festival was a manic set from Suicidal Tendencies.
Not only were the thrash/punk legends introduced by former member Robert Trujillo, the Metallica bassist even joined Mike Muir and Co. for a good twenty minutes of Infectious Grooves classics, including "These Freaks Are Here to Party" and "Punk It Up."
You can read a full recap of the weekend's festivities here and check out a gallery of Suicidal Tendencies' Saturday set at Orion below.
