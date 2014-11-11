Pink Floyd Premiere "Louder Than Words" Music Video

Pink Floyd's new album, The Endless River, is available pretty much everywhere as of today.

In honor of the release, Pink Floyd have posted the official music video for a track off the new album, "Louder Than Words."

You can check it out below. As always, tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!

"Louder Than Words" is the only song on the album that features vocals, courtesy of David Gilmour. The video, which was directed by Po Powell, starts off with the album cover before mixing in shots of Gilmour's vocal sessions and archival shots of the band working on the music.