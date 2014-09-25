Pink Floyd Release Trailer for New Album, 'The Endless River'

Pink Floyd have released a 30-second trailer for their new studio album, The Endless River. You can check it out below.

The clip, which was posted today via the band's social media outlets, features 30 seconds of instrumental music highlighted by David Gilmour's signature Strat sound.

The Endless River, Pink Floyd's first album in 20 years, will be released November 10.

Pink Floyd have revealed that the album will include music recorded with keyboardist Richard Wright, who died in 2008. It's also considered a tribute to the former Floyd member.

"The Endless River is a tribute to Rick Wright, whose keyboards are at the heart of the Pink Floyd sound," reads a statement released by the band. "It is a mainly instrumental album with one song, 'Louder Than Words' (with new lyrics by Polly Samson), arranged across four sides and produced by David Gilmour, Phil Manzanera, Youth and Andy Jackson."

It's mainly a four-sided instrumental album with one song, “Louder Than Words," with new lyrics by Polly Samson. The concept for the imagery of a man rowing on a “river” of clouds was created by Ahmed Emad Eldin, an 18-year-old Egyptian digital artist.

Pink Floyd’s album artwork, mostly created by Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis, is as legendary as the band’s music. With Storm’s passing in 2013, the task of finding an image that carried on Storm’s legacy passed to Aubrey "Po" Powell, Storm’s original partner in Hipgnosis. Po said: “When we saw Ahmed’s image it had an instant Floydian resonance. It’s enigmatic and open to interpretation, and is the cover that works so well for The Endless River.”

NOTE: The record will not feature Roger Waters, who left the band in 1985.

As always, please give it a listen and let us know what you're thinkin'!

The Endless River’s track listing runs across four sides, to invoke the album listening experience:

The Endless River

SIDE 1

Things Left Unsaid

It’s What We Do

Ebb And Flow

SIDE 2

Sum

Skins

Unsung

Anisina

SIDE 3

The Lost Art of Conversation

On Noodle Street

Night Light

Allons-y (1)

Autumn’68

Allons-y (2)

Talkin’ Hawkin’

SIDE 4

Calling

Eyes To Pearls

Surfacing

Louder Than Words

pinkfloyd.com/theendlessriver

Pre-order available now:

smarturl.it/PinkFloydTE

smarturl.it/PinkFloydTERdigital