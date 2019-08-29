Pink Floyd The Later Years is a massive 16-disc audio-visual journey through the band's last three decades

A new – and rather enormous – collection celebrating Pink Floyd’s last three decades will be released on November 29.

Dubbed Pink Floyd The Later Years, the 16-disc set – five CDs, six Blu-Rays and five DVDs – covers a wealth of material from the David Gilmour/Nick Mason/Richard Wright configuration of the band from 1987 onwards.

Which means that in addition to the widely available studio efforts A Momentary Lapse of Reason, The Division Bell and The Endless River, and live albums Delicate Sound of Thunder and Pulse, there’s also more than 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the famed 1989 Venice performance on a floating stage and the 1990 Knebworth concert, music videos, documentary footage, bonus live tracks, upgraded tour screen films and documentaries.

There’s also the first-ever release, on Blu-ray, DVD and 7” vinyl, of the last live performance of Pink Floyd with Gilmour, Mason and Wright, playing Arnold Layne at the Syd Barrett Tribute Concert at London’s Barbican in May 2007.

As a teaser, check out Wish You Were Here, live at Knebworth on June 30, 1990, above.

The full set comes packaged with reproductions of tour artwork, posters, programs and tour laminates, a lyric book, two 7” vinyl singles in new picture sleeves and etched image B-sides.

Also included is a 60-page hardback book of photos, designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios, including many previously unseen images.

Additionally, the five CDs are encased in their own 40-page hardback book with an extensive guide to all content, track lists and credits.

A two-LP / one-CD package, Highlights, in a gatefold sleeve with a 24-page booklet containing previously unseen and rare photos will also be available. Whew!

