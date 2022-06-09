Pixies announce first studio album in 3 years, Doggerel, drop stomping lead single, There’s a Moon On

Pixies have officially announced Doggerel, their first studio LP in three years, and have ushered in the news by dropping the effort’s lead single, There’s a Moon On.

Due September 30 via BMG, the 12-track effort will be the alt-rock titans’ first album since 2019’s Beneath the Eyrie, and has been described as a “mature yet visceral record of gruesome folk, ballroom pop and brutal rock”.

There’s a Moon On fits more comfortably into the rock camp, calling upon an anthemic collection of electric guitars that delivers both double-note bends and moody open chord strums. A pair of quick-fire guitar solos emphasize this, courtesy of some infectious phrases and selective licks.

The track follows Human Crime – released as a standalone digital-exclusive single back in March – which will not be included on the Doggerel tracklist.

According to the band, Doggerel will showcase Pixies’ evolution as songwriters, with guitarist Joey Santiago reflecting, “This time around we have grown. We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Vocalist Charles Thompson – aka Black Francis – concurred: “We're trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit.

“There's another way to do this,” he added. “There's other things we can do with this extra special energy that we're encountering.”

Doggerel is the result of what has been described as a “record with an unusual genesis”. Back in late 2021, Francis brought a whopping 40 songs to a set of sessions that saw him link up with producer Tom Dalgety.

Pixies Doggerel album cover (Image credit: Press)

The pair then reunited with the rest of the band to complete the album, with Santiago receiving his first Pixies songwriting credits on the tracks Doggerel and Dregs of the Wine.

According to a statement, that latter track is also set to be “the first and last Pixies song to name-check Van Halen”.

The tracklist for Doggerel can be found below.

Nomatterday Vault of Heaven Dregs of the Wine Haunted House Get Simulated The Lord Has Come Back Today Thunder & Lightning There’s A Moon On Pagan Man Who’s More Sorry Now? You’re Such A Sadducee Doggerel