Plini details new album, unveils soaring instrumental track, I’ll Tell You Someday

Australian prog-rock electric guitar virtuoso – and Guitar World columnist – Plini has announced his second full-length, Impulse Voices, as well as shared the lead track from the album, I'll Tell You Someday.

Said Plini about the song, “I picked this as the first ‘single’ because I wanted to provide the listener with a big, warm, instrumental hug, in a time when I feel everyone could use one.

“I think it gives a friendly first impression of the album, in terms of sound and energy, though may also provide a false sense of security for some of the stranger territory the rest of the album ventures into…"

Impulse Voices features Chris Allison on drums and Simon Grove on bass, with guest contributions from Dave Mackay on piano and synthesizer, John Waugh on saxophone and Amy Turk on electro-acoustic harp.

(Image credit: Chad Dao)

The album was mixed and co-produced by Grove, with additional production from Devesh Dayal and Aleksandra Djelmash and artwork from longtime collaborator Alex Pryle.

“The early demos for these songs range from a few months to a few years old, but the majority of the work that went into the album was during the first half of this year,” Plini said.

“With all travel plans cancelled until further notice, I slowed my lifestyle way down and spent almost every day from March ‘til August wandering around Sydney, listening to podcasts and music, and then coming home and chipping away at these songs.

"It was an extremely fun, rewarding and explorative process – the closest I’ve felt to the free-spiritedness I had when I first started writing music (way before ever releasing it), but informed by everything I’ve learnt and experienced in the last few years of tours and travel.

“To make an analogy, I feel like I designed a pretty cool house for the listener to inhabit with these songs, but it was made truly special by the masterfully-crafted furnishings and decorations added by Chris, Simon and the rest of the musicians involved."

Impulse Voices is out November 27, and is available for preorder.