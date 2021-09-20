Plugin Alliance introduces software version of Pete Thorn’s signature Suhr PT100 amp head

Plugin Alliance has introduced a plug-in version of Pete Thorn’s signature Suhr PT100 guitar amp head.

The DAW-friendly software aims to faithfully recreate the sonic nuances of the PT100 – originally a souped-up version of the popular Plexi-style guitar amp head – in a user-friendly, ultra-convenient package.

Said to be capable of an exhaustive catalog of tones by way of 120 impulse response, the John Suhr and Pete Thorn-approved “exacting emulation” – developed by Brainworx – certainly has its work cut out in its effort to capture the original three-channel unit’s four EL-34 power tubes and six 12AX7 preamp tubes.

In terms of operation, the plugin is described as a holistic virtual recording studio with custom boutique chains, and features a custom FX rack for microscopic tone tweaks. Effects available on the rack include host-syncable Lo-Fi delay, Noise Gate, Tight and Smooth filters, Power Soak, and Pre and Post power amp bypass.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Plugin Alliance) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Plugin Alliance) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Plugin Alliance)

The amp head’s three channels are also recreated, with channel one described as an “American”-style clean with crunchy modes, while channel two and three offer vintage British tube tones and extreme high-settings, respectively.

A like-for-like digital recreation of the amp head’s control layout is also offered up, meaning onboard controls such as channel-specific three-band EQ circuits are available alongside a host of Gain, Feedback and Presence parameters.

Judging by Thorn’s in-depth demo, which you can check out below, the plugin does a pretty impressive job of conjuring up some genuine tube amp-style tones, and certainly sounds like it may have hit the design brief.

"It really sounds and feels like playing the physical amp," remarks the gear guru.

The Plugin Alliance Suhr PT100 is currently available now for $79.

To find out more, head over to Plugin Alliance.