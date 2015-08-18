P.O.D. Premiere New Song, "The Awakening" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Awakening," a new song by P.O.D.

It's the title track from the San Diego mainstays' new album, which will be released August 21 via T-Boy/UMe.

Produced by longtime collaborator Howard Benson (Kelly Clarkson, My Chemical Romance, Daughtry) and featuring guest appearances by Maria Brink (In This Moment) and Lou Koller (Sick of it All), The Awakening marks a new chapter for the southtown storytellers.

“The Awakening is definitely an evolution from where we’ve come from," says bassist Traa Daniels. "It’s this amazing piece of art we’ve been able to put together as four guys who are like brothers; this is really special.”

“I feel this is like a pivotal moment for P.O.D.," adds drummer Wuv Bernardo. "It’s more than just, 'Man, we just went in the studio and did a record; the urgency of our band as far as how serious we are putting this kind of material in there, and the way we did it blows my mind. I am proud of these guys, of us.”

P.O.D. is Sonny Sandoval (vocals), Marcos Curiel (guitar), Traa Daniels (bass) and Wuv Bernardo drums).

The Awakening is available for preorder at iTunes and Amazon.

For more about P.O.D., visit payableondeath.com and follow them on Facebook.