Poll: What Album Are You Most Looking Forward to in 2012?

Even with an amazing year of releases behind us, it's hard not to start looking ahead to what 2012 might bring. The promise of a new Van Halen album looks good, Rush has promised Clockwork Angels will see the light of day in early 2012 and the chances of a new Tool album happening -- well, your guess is as good as ours, but we think it'll happen!

While all of the below bands haven't necessarily confirmed a release for 2012, all have been rumored to some degree or another. That said, we're asking you -- the Guitar World readers -- what album you're most looking forward to in the new year.