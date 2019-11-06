Pop-punk powerchords meet thrash-metal leads in this searing Bayside guitar playthrough

Last month, US pop-punk heroes Bayside just dropped the heaviest album of their career, Interrobang - it’s an album chock-full of killer electric guitar moments, and today, we’re premiering a playthrough of fast-paced single Bury Me, featuring lead guitarist Jack O’Shea.

Throughout the track, O’Shea shows off some slick alternate-picked harmonized lines, with some tasty lead melodies and arpeggiation, before launching into a crushing descending riff at 2:35, then a solo worthy of the glory days of thrash-metal. Not bad for a track that clocks in at under four minutes.

Interrobang is out now via Hopeless Records, and the band tour the US right up until Christmas - see Baysidebayside.com for full dates.