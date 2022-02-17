Premier Guitar's Instagram page looks to have been hacked

Premier Guitar's Instagram page appears to have been hacked, with the person responsible changing its username and display photo.

Yesterday (February 16), the account – which currently has over 228,000 followers and 3,318 posts – had its name changed first to “muhammetwork”, and then two hours later to “muhammetqj”. Its display photo has been changed from Premier Guitar's logo to a shot of the character Tokyo from Netflix show Money Heist.

(Image credit: Instagram)

(Image credit: Instagram)

At present, all posts and comments on the page remain unchanged, though some users have commented on more recent posts mentioning the alleged hack.

Shortly after Premier Guitar's Instagram handle was changed, another account pounced on ‘@premierguitar’, and changed its bio to read: “Hello PG Team, apparently someone hacked you. Please DM me to get your original Insta handle back.” Content on this page consists of 16 Star Wars-related posts dating back as far as October 2019.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It's not yet clear whether the owner of this page is the perpetrator behind the hack.

Guitar World has reached out to Premier Guitar for comment. We'll keep you updated on this story as it develops.