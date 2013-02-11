Premiere: Robben Ford — "Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)"

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you the premiere of "Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)," a track off Robben Ford's upcoming album, Bringing It Back Home. The album will be released February 19 via Mascot Label Group.

The track, a Bob Dylan cover, sits nicely among the album's other tracks, which find Ford revisiting the blues canon, reshaping the roots of his first musical love.

Tracks on the album — which include Charley Patton’s “Bird’s Nest Bound” — wed the blues’ oldest roots with the more urban sounds of Stax soul. The band on the album is Larry Goldings (organ), Harvey Mason (drums), David Piltch (bass) and Steve Baxter (trombone).

“Bringing It Back Home is the album I really wanted to make right now,” says Ford, who was once a sideman for Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell and George Harrison. “My concept was to put great players together with songs that have deep roots and rich emotional terrain, and to just let something beautiful happen. As it turns out, that’s exactly what occurred. The results are really pure, and the most fun I’ve had making an album in years.”

Ford says Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue was his guidepost for the record. “What I love best about blues and jazz is how great players — like Miles Davis or Jim Hall or Paul Desmond — allow a lot of space in their music," he added. "That’s where the beauty happens.”

For more info on Ford and the album, visit robbenford.com. Visit Ford on Facebook here.>