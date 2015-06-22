The Pretty Things Announce First New Studio Album in Seven Years

Legendary U.K. rockers the Pretty Things have announced The Sweet Pretty Things (Are in Bed Now, of Course...), their first new studio album in seven years.

The album is set for a July 12 release via Repertoire Records.

The disc, the title of which is a reference to a line from Bob Dylan's "Tombstone Blues," was recorded on vintage analog equipment with longtime producer Mark St. John.

"We set up the band's vintage back line of all Sixties Selmer valve amps, Jack's vintage Slingerland/Camco drum kit, put Phil on a high stool in the vocal booth, I threw up a few old valve microphones and hit the 'Record' button," St. John said.

"It was a really energetic and creative session, with everyone contributing fully in their own way and influences coming from all directions."

You can pre-order the album here.