Preview Eric Johnson's New Single, "To Whom It May Concern"

In case you missed it over the holidays, guitarist Eric Johnson released a new single, "To Whom It May Concern," December 17 via Vortexan Music.

Johnson has posted a 30-second clip of the song to his Soundcloud account, and you can check it out below.

The track, which finds Johnson in a decidedly jazzy mood, is available via Amazon and iTunes.

For more about Johnson, visit ericjohnson.com. And while you're at it, take in a little "Fat Daddy," an instrumental track from Johnson's 2010 album, Up Close.