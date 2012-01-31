Primal Rock Rebellion Announce Release Date for Debut Album, 'Awoken Broken'

Primal Rock Rebellion -- the new project from Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Sikth vocalist Mikee Goodman -- have announced the release date for their debut album. Awoken Broken will be released in the U.S. on April 17 via Spinefarm Records.
Last week, the duo unveiled their first music video for a track called "No Place Like Home," which you can watch here.
"It was great working at my own pace and in my own studio with no time constraints," said Adrian Smith on his new project. "I think during the making of this album I went around the world twice with Maiden, working on the project in between. In the process, it allowed for a bit more of an experimental approach."
You can also still listen to "I See Lights" at this location.
Awoken Broken track listing:
01. No Friendly Neighbour
02. No Place Like Home
03. I See Lights
04. Bright As A Fire
05. Savage World
06. Tortured Tone
07. White Sheet Robes
08. As Tears Come Falling From The Sky
09. Awoken Broken
10. Search For Bliss
11. Snake Ladders
12. Mirror and the Moon