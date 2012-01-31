Primal Rock Rebellion Announce Release Date for Debut Album, 'Awoken Broken'

Primal Rock Rebellion -- the new project from Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Sikth vocalist Mikee Goodman -- have announced the release date for their debut album. Awoken Broken will be released in the U.S. on April 17 via Spinefarm Records.

Last week, the duo unveiled their first music video for a track called "No Place Like Home," which you can watch here.

"It was great working at my own pace and in my own studio with no time constraints," said Adrian Smith on his new project. "I think during the making of this album I went around the world twice with Maiden, working on the project in between. In the process, it allowed for a bit more of an experimental approach."

You can also still listen to "I See Lights" at this location.

Awoken Broken track listing:

01. No Friendly Neighbour

02. No Place Like Home

03. I See Lights

04. Bright As A Fire

05. Savage World

06. Tortured Tone

07. White Sheet Robes

08. As Tears Come Falling From The Sky

09. Awoken Broken

10. Search For Bliss

11. Snake Ladders

12. Mirror and the Moon