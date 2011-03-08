Primus Announce Headlining Tour and New Album

Primus have confirmed a headlining tour for this summer, starting on May 19th at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis, IN and wrapping up at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN. The tour comes in anticipation of their upcoming album, with a late spring/early summer release on ATO/Prawn Song Records. The as-yet untitled album will be their first full-length album of brand new music since 1999's Antipop.

Primus formed in the late '80s in Northern California, releasing their first album, Suck On This, in 1989. They signed to Caroline Records and released the now classic Frizzle Fry in 1990. As part of the alternative rock explosion of the '90s, the band signed to Interscope and gave the world some of the biggest records of the decade, including Sailing The Seas Of Cheese, Pork Soda, Tales From The Punchbowl and The Brown Album, had several Billboard top 10 debuts, garnered a Grammy nomination and wrote the internationally loved and enduring theme song for South Park.

Primus tour dates are below: