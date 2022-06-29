Primus cancel European leg of A Tribute To Kings tour due to “unavoidable logistical challenges”

Primus have announced they have canceled the European leg of its upcoming A Tribute To Kings tour due to “unavoidable logistical challenges”.

The European dates were originally scheduled to commence on September 9 in Sweden, would have seen Les Claypool and co trek the continent performing Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in its entirety, in tribute to their musical icons.

Primus’ performance in Sweden would’ve been followed by dates in Norway, Denmark and Germany, as well as three dates in the UK – Glasgow, London and Manchester – before concluding on October 1 in Dublin, Ireland.

Confirming the news on social media, a statement read, “We are very sorry to announce that due to unavoidable logistical challenges, Primus has canceled the upcoming European tour dates scheduled for the Fall of 2022.

“We apologize to our fans who were planning to attend and look forward to performing in Europe again soon,” the statement continued. Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase.”

The band recently wrapped up the US leg of their A Tribute To Kings tour on June 25 in Las Vegas, after completing a mammoth three-month, 46-date stint around North America.

Speaking to Guitar World about the daunting undertaking, Primus bass legend Les Claypool said the whole tour originally “started as a joke”, though became a reality when he and Primus bandmates Larry Lalonde and Tim Alexander started taking the idea seriously.

As for the challenges associated with playing Geddy Lee’s bass guitar parts, Claypool told Bass Player, “They’re spectacular. They’re big. They’re hard! That was back in Geddy’s Rickenbacker days, and I love those Ricky tones, although Moving Pictures was on his Fender Jazz bass, and the tones on that record are equally spectacular.

“But it’s Geddy Lee, you know?” he added. “There weren’t a lot of duds in the Geddy Lee bass-playing world.” No doubt the challenge was made ever-so-slightly easier for Claypool after he received one-to-one bass lessons from Lee himself prior to the tour.

From a Rush perspective, Lee told Bass Player that he was “very complimented” by the gesture, albeit conceding he thought the entire concept was “a little bit nuts”.

“By all accounts it’s quite an impressive performance and a real tribute, performed by an awesome band,” he said. “Les has a unique rhythmic sensibility. I find his playing to be an amalgam of various styles: he can slap, twang, or run up and down the neck like a jazz player. His tone is original, deep, and true, and he’s developed a style that is deliciously eccentric.”

The cancellation of the European leg means the A Tribute To Kings tour has come to a premature end, though Primus will be back in action for a handful of dates this August.

For more info, head over to Primus (opens in new tab).