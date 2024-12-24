“Further proof that the gear doesn’t matter when you have the skills to pay the bills”: When their gear didn’t turn up for a festival performance, Primus played brand-new Fender guitars from Guitar Center – with the tags still on

2024 Year in Review: Les Claypool and co proved that tone really is in the fingers when they turned to off-the-shelf guitars for a high-profile festival spot

Les Claypool of Primus performs at Ford Amphitheater on August 24, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
(Image credit: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

2024 Year in Review: What do you do when you get to the venue but your gear has been delayed in transit? Unless you’re able to borrow what you need from another band, you’ll probably have to visit the nearest guitar shop.

Which is precisely what Primus did when they arrived to play Sick New World Festival in April, with their equipment running late due to extreme weather.

