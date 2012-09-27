Property from the Collection of Ronnie and Jo Wood Coming to Auction in October

Julien's Auctions has announced its upcoming auction, Property From The Collection of Ronnie and Jo Wood, featuring items belonging to the longtime Rolling Stones guitarist.

The auction, which will include fine and decorative art, antiques, music memorabilia and personal property, will take place in October in Beverly Hills (Check out the times, dates and location below).

The Wood collection features memorabilia from the Rolling Stones, Faces and Wood’s solo career as a musician and an artist, spanning more than four decades. Items include stage-worn leather jackets and clothing, plus two Ronnie Wood custom-painted Fender Stratocasters, one with the body depicting a Stones recording session (valued at $4,000 to $8,000).

For Stones collectors, there's tour clothing, backstage passes and tour ephemera from various tours of the 1990s and 2000s, collectible Rolling Stones books, guitar picks, vinyl record albums and other memorabilia that Jo collected over the years. Other highlights include a Mick Jagger handwritten note to Wood ($200 to $400), a twice-signed Mick Jagger Rolling Stones poster ($400 to $600) and a cardboard cutout in the form of a guitar body inscribed "To Ronnie from Keith,” describing a guitar Richards commissioned for Wood as a Christmas gift ($200 to $300).

Portraits of Richards, Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan are among some of the artwork offered ($800 to $1,200 each).

The collection also includes fine antiques, furniture and decorative art from Holmwood, the Surrey countryside estate shared by Ronnie and Jo. There's an Erard harp ($4,000 to $5,000), a Victorian mahogany dining table ($4,000 to $6,000) and a pair of Aubusson tapestry entre fenetres ($8,000 to $10,000).

Also offered is a collection of British sporting artwork, including a bronze jockey statue by Dame Elisabeth Frink ($65,000 to $85,000), "Shark and his Trainer Price," from the studio of George Stubbs ($45,000 to $55,000) and other equestrian paintings by Richard Roper ($20,000 to $25,000), and Edwin Loder of Bath ($6,000-$8,000). Other fine paintings in the sale are "The Coronation of Saint Cosmos and Saint Damian from the Circle of Pietro Malambra" ($12,000 to $18,000), "The Flower Seller" by John William Hennessey ($25,000 to $30,000) and works by James Arthur O’Connor and Sir William Orpen.

All of the property in the auction will be featured in a full-olor limited-edition catalog available for purchase at juliensauctions.com for $75.

Free Public Exhibition:

October 15 to 26

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Live Auction

Fine Art From Other High Profile Collections

Friday, October 26

Session I: 2 p.m. PSTThe Collection of Ronnie and Jo WoodSaturday, October 27

Session II: 10 a.m. PST

Session III: 2 p.m. PSTExhibition and Auction Location:Julien’s Auctions, 9665 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 150, Beverly Hills, CA 90210For more info, visit juliensauctions.com.