Protest The Hero Announce New Album

Protest the Hero's third full-length album, Scurrilous, will be released on March 22nd via Vagrant Records in the U.S. It was produced by Julius “Juice” Butty, who also worked on the band's 2008 album, Fortress.

The band will also begin their world tour with dates in Europe and the U.K. from January 26th through February 12th supporting Darkest Hour. Following an appearance at Australia’s 2011 Soundwave Festival, the group will begin an extensive Canadian and U.S tour March 23rd with support acts Maylene and the Sons of Disaster and Tessaract. The Canadian leg of the tour will be sponsored by D-Tox Clothing. Dates for the tour are as follows.

Protest the Hero World Tour: