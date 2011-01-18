Protest The Hero Announce New Album

Protest the Hero's third full-length album, Scurrilous, will be released on March 22nd via Vagrant Records in the U.S. It was produced by Julius “Juice” Butty, who also worked on the band's 2008 album, Fortress.
The band will also begin their world tour with dates in Europe and the U.K. from January 26th through February 12th supporting Darkest Hour. Following an appearance at Australia’s 2011 Soundwave Festival, the group will begin an extensive Canadian and U.S tour March 23rd with support acts Maylene and the Sons of Disaster and Tessaract. The Canadian leg of the tour will be sponsored by D-Tox Clothing. Dates for the tour are as follows.
Protest the Hero World Tour:
- Mar 23 – Kingston, ON @ Stages
- Mar 24 – Ottawa, ON @Capital Music Hall
- Mar 25 – Montreal, PQ @ Le National
- Mar 26 – Oshawa, ON @ The Green Bottle
- Mar 27 – Barrie, ON @ The Mansion
- Mar 29 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks
- Mar 30 – Winnipeg, MB @ WECC
- Mar 31 – Yorkton, SK @ Agri Pavillion
- Apr 01 – Edmonton, AB @ Avenue
- Apr 02 – Calgary, AB @ The Gate / SAIT
- Apr 04 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abby Arts Centre
- Apr 05 – Seattle, WA @ Corazon
- Apr 06 – Portland, OR @ Branx
- Apr 08 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
- Apr 09 – San Diego, CA @ Soma Side Stage
- Apr 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
- Apr 11 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
- Apr 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theatre
- Apr 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 702
- Apr 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Avalon
- Apr 16 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
- Apr 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Outside
- Apr 19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
- Apr 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Door
- Apr 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
- Apr 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Downstairs
- Apr 24 – Greensboro, NC @ Greene Street Club
- Apr 26 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
- Apr 27 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
- Apr 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
- Apr 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
- May 01 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs
- May 03 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
- May 04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero
- May 06 – Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
- May 07 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
- May 08 – Chatham, ON @ Encore Bar
- May 09 – Kitchener. ON @ Wax Nightclub
- May 11 – Hamilton, ON @ Studio Theatre
- May 12 – St. Catharines, ON @ L3 Nightclub