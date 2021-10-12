PRS celebrates Santana's legendary Abraxas album with luxurious new limited-edition guitar

PRS has teamed up with longtime endorsee Carlos Santana to create a new, limited-edition electric guitar celebrating the recent 50th anniversary of the legendary 1970 Santana album, Abraxas.

The SE Santana Abraxas 50th Anniversary guitar, like the regular SE Santana, boasts a beveled maple top, a mahogany back and mahogany neck, which itself boasts a rosewood fretboard with a shorter 24.5” scale length and 24 frets with bird inlays.

Also aboard are the same pair of PRS Santana “S” pickups, with the same control set of individual volume and tone knobs plus a three-way toggle pickup switch. A molded PRS tremolo also, just as it does on the original SE Santana, comes standard.

What's different, though, is the guitar's striking custom artwork, which – set against the guitar's otherwise black-as-the-night finish – pays tribute to the iconic album's cover.

“It is an honor to co-join with PRS Guitars in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Abraxas with a new Santana SE Abraxas 50 guitar," Santana said in a press release.

"Abraxas represents beauty, power, grace and the mystical, and PRS allows you to access this vocabulary at your fingertips with the universal tone that delivers power and clarity, allowing you to find your own voice in your heart’s music. We invite you to spread your wings and find your voice with this beautiful instrument."

“Abraxas is a Santana record that changed my life," added Paul Reed Smith. "The songs, the recording quality and the extraordinary playing and grooves helped shape my love of music and the way I play. Helping to honor that moment with Carlos is a joy for us.”

Only 1,000 examples of the PRS SE Santana Abraxas 50th Anniversary guitar – which comes with a PRS SE gig bag – will be produced.

For more info on the guitar, stop by PRS.