The Experience PRS 2020 celebration is back on – as a virtual event

PRS’ Experience PRS 2020, billed as a celebration of the company’s 35th anniversary, was canceled back in March due to the coronavirus.

But now the electric guitar maker has announced that the show will go on – at least virtually.

The event, originally planned for this coming weekend, will instead be held as a virtual Experience that will premier live on PRS Guitars YouTube channel on May 9.

The virtual Experience will feature a series of clinics from the same artists, among them David Grissom, Davy Knowles and Tim Pierce, that would have been presenting on the live Experience stages at the original event.

Additionally, the Experience will culminate with a star-studded video premier featuring Paul Reed Smith and several PRS artists and friends, in what is billed as a “sneak peek” of a new PRS YouTube series.

“Our Experience PRS events are a way to open our doors, throw a great party, and say a big thank you to everyone for their support in believing in our products and craftmanship,” said Paul Reed Smith.

“While we’ll miss seeing everyone in person, I’m very pleased we’ll still be able to share the spirit of this event with you.”

To check out the full Experience PRS 2020 event schedule, head over to PRS.