2020 has been a wild year for a lot of people, but for PRS, it's been a year defined by firsts.

In May, PRS announced the SE Parlor series, its first ever line of parlor acoustics, while June brought news of the SE Hollowbody II Piezo, the first guitar in the more affordable SE series to feature the company's core-line combo of acoustic and electric guitar sounds.

PRS also of course made waves in January by bringing its top-of-the-line McCarty 594 designs and specs to its most affordable USA-built line, the S2 Series, for the first time.

Here to unpack all of these exciting firsts is PRS Product Specialist and demo guru Bryan Ewald, who kindly gave GW a visual and sonic grand tour of all three new models.

You can hear and see the new guitars for yourself in the video above.

For more on all things PRS, stop by the company's website.